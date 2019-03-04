Windsor woman sues Detroit company after bike pub crash

A party outing-gone-wrong has led to a Windsor woman filing a civil suit against a bicycle pub company in Detroit.

Windsorite Laurie Williams filed the suit in December against The HandleBar LLC for negligence, according to Wayne County Circuit Court documents.

The company is described online as Detroit's "original bike bar." Each bike holds up to 16 customers, who can have beer, wine and other drinks while pedaling around the city. Each bike is steered by a "bar handler."

According to the documents, on May 20, 2018, Williams was a passenger on one of the company's quadricycles.

She alleged in the documents the operator of the vehicle was driving in a "careless, reckless and negligent manner," resulting in a collision with another quadricycle whose operator was also allegedly driving carelessly, causing "serious and permanent injuries," to Williams.

Her injuries are described as "severe, grievous and permanent," in the documents, including a fractured skull, a concussion and physical and emotional suffering.

The suit claimed The Handlebar LLC violated the rules of law including speeding, failing to drive the quadricycle on the right side of the road, and failing to obey traffic signals.

The amount in controversy is listed in the suit as more than $25,000.

In The HandleBar LLC's answer to Williams' complaint, documents show that the company "objects to and denies" that it was negligent and caused harm to Williams.

The document also stated the plaintiff consented to risk of injury in connection with traveling on a HandleBar vehicle and waived liability.

In the same document, the company shows that helmets are optional and that in her waiver, Williams stated that she chose not to wear one.

In a separate document, responding to The HandleBar's defenses, Williams denied all of their statements.

Neither the HandleBar, Williams, or either of their attorneys responded to to CBC's request for comment.

Williams has requested a trial by jury.