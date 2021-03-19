Windsor woman in disbelief after police shoot, kill dog in her backyard

Windsor resident Diane Scott is still in disbelief after she says police shot and killed her 10-year-old dog in her backyard Thursday morning.

When someone knocked on Scott's Forest Glade home, she said she went to let her dog, Chloe, out in the backyard as the Rottweiler Doberman gets excited when people are around. After doing so, Scott says she opened the front door to two Windsor police officers — they were looking for her son's friend who was at the house.

Before she knew it, she said she heard a gunshot from the backyard. Turns out while officers were at the front door, others had gone to the back.

"I was like, 'what the hell' and they said, 'go attend to your dog, your dog has just been shot,' and I was like, 'what? My dog has just been shot?'" Scott said, adding that she didn't even know officers were in her backyard.

Chloe then came back in to the house, went in to Scott's bedroom and curled up on the carpet.

"They said [the dog] was running toward them and was going to attack one of the officers," Scott said. "She's never attacked anybody, she's always a friendly dog. She just wants to run up to you and say hi ... she does look scary cause she's a Rottweiler but because she was running up toward you doesn't mean you have to shoot and kill her."

CBC News reached out to Windsor police for comment — they said they would release information but did not get back in time for publication.

Scott says Chloe was a friendly dog, who wouldn't have attacked the officers. She's upset that officers were in her backyard. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

She said they could have tasered or pepper sprayed the dog if they needed to, but there was no reason for them to shoot her.

Scott said one of the officers asked if he could come into the home and help, and when Scott agreed she said he wrapped the dog's wound and applied pressure.

The officer, according to Scott, held the wound for 30 minutes until a police transport vehicle arrived to bring the dog to a local vet.

Scott said police waited at the vet for an hour before leaving. Following an emergency surgery and resuscitation, the vet told Scott that Chloe died as a result of the wound.

'I'm just discombobulated right now'

"My friendly dog that I've had, my protector in my house, she's gone," Scott said through tears.

Following the incident, Scott posted to a Forest Glade Facebook group seeking advice, with many people offering their support.

"I'm just discombobulated right now ... I've got the community saying they're there for me right now, which is comforting but it's not going to bring her back," she said.

According to Scott, the vet's bill came out to $3, 955 bill and cremation is going to cost around $1,000 more.

Scott said she doesn't have the money to foot the bill and thinks police should take responsibility. A GoFundMe for Scott has raised more than $1,000 as of Thursday evening.

She said she will file a complaint to Windsor police and will talk to a lawyer so she can file a lawsuit.

The friend who police were looking for was taken away by the officers, but Scott said she doesn't know what happened after that.