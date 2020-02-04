A Windsor woman is desperate to get her elderly parents back home to Canada and out of Wuhan, China, as the city remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Jie Henry said her 69-year-old mother and father left Canada in September to visit family, and were due back in the country on Jan. 23, just as the outbreak had started.

"They woke up in the morning and found out the whole city had been shut down," said Henry. "So no plane is allowed to leave, all the highways had been blocked and closed so unexpectedly — they got trapped there in this situation."

Henry said her parents both suffer from medical issues, making it an even bigger challenge to get around the city which is currently under lockdown.

"They are afraid to go out," said Henry. "Getting the food everyday is fairly difficult and also just by taking the risk of going out everyday, I mean you risk contracting a very dangerous virus."

Jie Henry said her parents were due back in Canada at the end of January, but are now stuck in Wuhan, China as the city remains under lock down. (Facebook)

In addition to their daily needs, Henry said her mother is lacking essential heart medication that she requires, following a stroke she had three years ago.

"She does not have enough of the drug supply with her because this all came fairly unexpected," she said, adding she tried unsuccessfully to mail the medications to her mother.

CBC News has agreed not to name Henry's parents because of Henry's fears they will face discrimination once returning to Canada.

Can't come home

Canada chartered a plane to bring Canadians home from the epicentre of the coronavirus, but according to Global Affairs Canada, only people with Canadian passports or permanent residents accompanying Canadian minors will be allowed to board — a decision made by officials in China.

That leaves Henry's parents out.

"I think this is very unfair," said Henry, adding her parents have been permanent residents since 2013.

"My parents also have a child and I'm their only child and I am a citizen ... they're putting a lot of restrictions at this point."

Henry said she sent an email to the Prime Minister, copying "key personnel" and also contacted consular services but has not heard back.

NDP Windsor West MP Brian Masse — who represents Henry's riding — said he spoke with a Parliamentary secretary on Tuesday, and was informed that there are "ongoing discussions" between the Canadian and Chinese governments about expanding the list of people who are allowed to leave China.

NDP Windsor West MP Brian Masse says he feels for the Henry family and hopes that the Chinese government will expand its list of individuals allowed to leave the country. (Rozenn Nicolle/Radio-Canada)

"They have to continue to negotiate with the Chinese government, but my understanding is that the government is pursuing this as a potential," Masse said. "I've let them know that I support that type of initiative."

Though Masse was critical of the Liberal government's handling of the coronavirus situation, he said "we're all trying to work together, we're all trying to provide support the government to serve Canadians."

Masse added that the evacuation process has been incremental.

"What I've been told is that China has had some backing away from the original position of who can come and not come," he said. "So hopefully they'll ... get some alterations again."

Seniors at risk

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) deems the risk to Canadians visiting Wuhan as low, but Henry worries her elderly parents may be at risk.

"I'm afraid that if they get stuck there any longer that they may get sick or they may die there," she said. "It's the worst feeling that I can't be there to help them."

As an only child, Henry said she feels responsible to care for her elderly parents, and would even travel to China herself if it meant she could bring them home.

"It's been pretty challenging.... I haven't been able to have a single night's sleep. It's been very stressful. I'm really concerned of their safety."

Henry said she talks to her parents everyday,a nd that they are staying with family for now.

"This is their home, this is their sanctuary," she said. "All they want at this point is just to come home like everyone else."

Masse said he's not aware of any other Windsor-Essex residents who have contacted his office asking for help in regards to the coronavirus in Wuhan.

"Usually it takes a little time for people to reach the office," he said. "So we'll just be continuing to monitor and help anybody that calls or emails."

"We certainly would encourage people to do so, because we want to investigate for them as quickly as possible."

Masse also said he's confident that Windsor-Essex community members will support families who are trapped in Wuhan.



"I have every confidence that family members will rally around to help provide the supports necessary," he said.