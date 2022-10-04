Windsor police ask for public's help in finding 30-year-old Windsor woman

Police are offering $20,000 to anyone who can help find 30-year-old Krystine Scott, who was last seen in Windsor nearly a year ago.

According to Windsor police, Scott is five feet tall, with long blond hair, brown eyes, weighs 90 pounds and has a tattoo of a butterfly on her upper back. Police said Scott was known to change her hair colour, so it's likely she has since dyed it.

Police said Scott lived a transient lifestyle in Windsor and was known to be in or around anywhere from Remington Park to downtown Windsor. Scott was last seen in November 2021 and reported missing by family and friends in February, according to police.

During a news conference Tuesday, police said it's an open investigation and that there is "no indication of foul play at this point." Police added that they are offering a reward as they have pursued all investigative leads at this time and have no further information to direct them.

"We are certain that there are people out there who know what has happened to her or where she is," said Jason Crowley, acting deputy chief of operations for Windsor police.

Scott did not have a fixed address, according to police, and frequented Remington Park area to downtown Windsor. (Jennifer La Grassa)

Police said it's out of character for Scott to leave without a trace and not reach out to family or friends for special occasions like birthdays and Christmas.

"At this point we've exhausted leads, we've searched buildings, we've had open ground searches, we've had follow up interviews, multiple interviews on persons that have become involved in this case and still no definitive information on the whereabouts of Krystine have come up," said Windsor police staff sergeant Ted Novak.

Police said that based on the amount of time that has passed since her disappearance, Scott could be anywhere in Windsor-Essex or the province.