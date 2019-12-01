A Windsor woman is dead after Sunday morning collision on Hwy. 401

A Windsor woman has died following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont. early Sunday Morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Chatham-Kent Emergency Medical Services and Chatham-Kent fire officials responded to the crash on Highway 401 around 1 a.m.

The vehicle had been travelling westbound near Orford Road when it went off the road and, according to a news release, "came to rest in a treeline on the north side of the highway."

Officials say the 37-year-old woman was the only person in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound lanes on the highway were closed for about seven hours as police investigated, but roads have since reopened.