Windsor woman charged after man dies from methadone overdose

Essex County OPP have arrested and charged a Windsor woman in relation to an overdose death.

The woman was arrested and charged Monday, but the incident happened on Jan. 2.

That's when police were called to a home on Clovelly Road in Tecumseh where they found a 45-year-old man unresponsive.

The man later died in hospital and it was found the cause was a methadone overdose.

A 42-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with manslaughter and trafficking methadone.

OPP say since 2016, it has investigated 18 occurrences where charges have been laid for manslaughter or criminal negligence causing death in relation to fatal overdoses.

Of those, six were this year.

