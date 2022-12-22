A severe winter storm is expected to hit Windsor. Here's what you need to know

A severe winter storm is expected to hit Windsor-Essex and most of Ontario and Michigan, beginning with rain on Thursday afternoon that's expected to freeze overnight.

According to a winter storm warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the weather is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions.

On Thursday afternoon, rain or snow is expected, transitioning to mostly rain Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to drop Friday morning, leading to a flash freeze.

Also expected are wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, widespread blowing snow reducing visibility, and between five and 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning, according to the weather authority's latest update Thursday.

The weather authority, Ontario Provincial Police and the Windsor Police Service are asking people to stay off the roads if possible.

This Environment Canada timeline shows when the storm will have its greatest impact on southwestern Ontario Friday through Saturday. (Environment Canada/Twitter)

City of Windsor, municipalities plan ahead

In a news release Thursday, the City of Windsor said it's actively preparing for the expected snowfall.

The city said it will begin salting as needed, and plows will hit the roads once five centimetres of snow have fallen, taking about three to six hours to complete one plow route. Roads will only be plowed again once snowfall accumulation reaches 10 centimetres.

The city is asking drivers to be patient behind plows and to avoid following them too closely.

Residents and property owners are responsible for cleaning snow from sidewalks abutting their property.

"As well, under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor bylaws, it is prohibited to shovel snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists," the statement reads. "All sidewalks in commercial areas are to be cleared within four hours after the snowfall ends and within twelve hours in residential areas."

The city also offers a snow angels program for people who need help, and volunteers are much needed for this.

Help for those on the street

Support institutions that help less fortunate Windsor residents are also making plans to ensure everyone stays safe.

Along with feeding Windsor residents, Street Help will try to keep people as warm as possible. However, they have had to alter their plans.

"We have to serve all our food through our takeout window," said Christine Wilson-Furlonger, administrator of Street Help. "We've been ordered by the City of Windsor to move our shipping containers that have all our storage."

Wilson-Furlonger said the city told Street Help that the containers were technically located in a residential parking lot. Because Wilson-Furlonger said Street Help cannot afford to buy commercial space, they have to move the contents of the containers indoors. This has taken up space where Street Help usually lets people in to keep them warm.

"We will not be able to let people come in and eat or get relief from the cold weather," said Wilson-Furlonger. "We will not be able to let people lay their head down on their floor like we've done for quite a long time."

At the Downtown Mission, a dozen more overnight beds were added recently, bringing their total to 96. There is still space for some residents to grab a bed.

"As of this week, we still have about 10, 15 beds available since we added those extra beds," said Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, executive director of the Downtown Mission. "Once the beds are filled, we would then open up our warming centre for the people to at least sit down in the warmth."