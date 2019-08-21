Windsor set to get its first legal pot shop

Ten months after recreational cannabis became legal in Canada, it's been announced that Windsor could get its first legal pot shop.

The Ontario government has announced the outcome of the second round of 42 lottery winners eligible for a cannabis retail store licence.

The proposed location in Windsor is 545 Ouellette Ave., just north of Wyandotte Street. If the shop opens as planned, it would be the only legal retail store in southwestern Ontario west of London.

A Windsor applicant has been chosen in the province's lottery for cannabis retail pot shops.<br><br>Kyriakos Anastasiadis wants to put a cannabis retail store here at 545 Ouellette Ave., according to AGCO.<br><br>MORE: <a href="https://t.co/pGM77WBdK0">https://t.co/pGM77WBdK0</a> <a href="https://t.co/gSuBG07JPA">pic.twitter.com/gSuBG07JPA</a> —@sanJmaru

The local winner, Kyriakos Anastasiadis, must now apply for a cannabis retail licence through the province. Then the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will review eligibility for licensing.

The store could open as early as October.

Lottery results by the numbers

The AGCO says there were 4,864 "eligible expressions of interest" included in the lottery draw.

A total of 137 applications proposed setting up cannabis retail stores in Windsor.

In addition to the lottery winner, three other applications proposed 545 Ouellette Ave. as their location, including Higher Limits Cannabis Company which closed its downtown Windsor cannabis lounge in December.

There were also 10 applications in Chatham and Sarnia and one application in each of Leamington, Kingsville and Amherstburg. There were no applications submitted for Essex. There were also no applications for LaSalle, Tecumseh and Lakeshore, three municipalities that had opted out.

In addition to the single lottery winner in Windsor, a total of 11 people or organizations are now eligible to apply for licences in the 'West' region. The AGCO drew lottery winners in Kitchener, London, Hamilton, Welland, Stoney Creek, Niagara Falls, Ancaster, St. Catharines and Guelph.

Sarnia on the wait list

The AGCO also drew names for a wait list, in the event that lottery winners are found to be ineligible for a licence. Though no Windsor locations are on the wait list, Patrick Small of Sarnia, Ont. could potentially scoop up a licence in the event that any of the 11 West region winners fail to earn a licence.

There is a potential Windsor connection to one of the winning entrants in Toronto. A proposed cannabis retail property at 104 Harbord St. is the same address as a branch of Cannabis and Fine Edibles (CAFE), an illegal dispensary chain whose owners grew up in Windsor.