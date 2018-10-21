Windsor is getting a new wine festival in 2019

Windsor wine lovers can raise a glass to a new festival coming to the region next year.

"We are officially announcing that in June 2019 we are going to be launching the very first wine festival within the city of Windsor proper," said Adriano Ciotoli, the co-owner of WindsorEats.

The Shores of Erie International Wine Festival stopped operating in 2015, and since then, the Essex-Pelee Island wine region has been without an event to highlight the area as a wine destination.

This new festival is hoping to fill that void.

"This is a great opportunity and a welcome change," said Martin Gorski, a winemaker at the North 42 Winery.

"Safe to say, everybody's really eager to get back in the wine festival activity here in Lake Erie North Shore."

Filling a void

Ciotoli explained that lessons have been learned from the now-defunct festival.

The event will highlight Cabernet Franc along with other different types of grapes that are grown locally for bottles. (Tom Addison/CBC)

"We've run festivals previously with our Windsor Craft Beer Festival and our WhiskyTown Festival and it's just ensuring that there's certain things in place," he said.

"I mean, you're not going to be able to reduce all liability, but it's ensuring that as much of the liability is reduced as possible."

He said it's important to make sure that organizers, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and wineries are all on the same page and being responsible.

'Looking forward to seeing a wine festival'

Gorski describes the region as one of the finest in the country, stressing that it really deserves its own wine festival to celebrate what it has to offer.

'This is a great opportunity and a welcome change,' says Martin Gorski, a winemaker at the North 42 Winery. (Tom Addison/CBC)

"Everybody's looking forward to seeing a wine festival — the size and magnitude that we enjoyed in earlier days."

The event will highlight Cabernet Franc along with other different types of grapes that are grown locally for bottles.

There will be no bottle service at this event, only by the glass.

Up to 12 wineries to be featured

Pricing is still being worked out based on winery involvement.

The CBC's Arms Bumanlag, centre, spoke with winemaker Martin Gorski, left, and WindsorEats owner Adriano Ciotoli, right, about the new festival. (Tom Addison/CBC)

The event will feature up to 12 wineries and three food vendors.

"We're really hoping to kind of shatter some people's perceptions of wine and wine drinkers. We're really looking for it to be fun, vibrant and unique," Ciotoli explained.

It will take place in Windsor at a location to be announced on Monday ahead of the Ontario Tourism Summit.

The new wine festival will run on June 28 & 29, 2019.