Strong wind warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada expects strong winds of up to 90 km/h in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, starting Saturday morning until the afternoon. It is warning residents to watch out for loose objects caught in the wind and possible power outages.
Environment Canada is asking residents to be aware that the high wind speeds may cause damage to tents and awnings, and cause objects to be "tossed by the wind," which could lead to injuries.
The high winds might also cause power outages.
