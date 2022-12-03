Environment Canada has issued a strong wind warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, beginning Saturday morning and continuing into the afternoon.

Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected.

Environment Canada is asking residents to be aware that the high wind speeds may cause damage to tents and awnings, and cause objects to be "tossed by the wind," which could lead to injuries.

The high winds might also cause power outages.

