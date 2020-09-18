WIFF drive-in event to return this summer but the festival will not

The 2021 Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) has been cancelled this year, due to COVID-19 but the second annual WIFF Under The Stars' drive-in event will return.

WIFF, a cultural, not-for-profit organization, celebrates the art of cinema by showcasing Canadian and International Film and Filmmakers. According to Vincent Georgie, executive director of the Windsor International Film Festival, the 10-day festival typically runs in the fall, showcasing approximately 200 films each year.

Last year, due to COVID-19 the festival ran an outdoor, drive-in event at Windsor's Festival Plaza allowing for 88 vehicles to fill the plaza each night.

"We heard really loudly last year, people loved the drive-in and they want to see it long-term," said Georgie.

This year, the festival will likely run for approximately 10 days in August.

Vincent Georgie says his favourite part of the 2020 WIFF Under The Stars event was seeing the families come together to watch the films. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Georgie said part of the decision to cancel the regular festivities was due to the amount of time it takes to plan. It takes about 12 months to get ready and due to the current unknown circumstances regarding the public health crisis, safety protocols and public health restrictions, the team decided to cancel the regular festival.

"It's just not responsible or safe to do so," he said.

For those without a vehicle

Similar to last year, movies will be played outdoors along the riverfront.

Last year, the festival was only permitted to allow patrons to watch the films from the safety of their vehicles. Georgie said suggestions have been made in order to accommodate people who do not have access to a vehicle, but logistics are still being worked out.

"We love the idea of people being able to hang out and watch films safely, but maybe just sitting on a blanket or a comfy chair," said Georgie.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, left, and Windsor International Film Festival executive director Vincent Georgie, right, announced the drive-in movie plans for 2020's WIFF Under The Stars event. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

'Positive experience for families'

Based on audience suggestions and complaints from last year, a few changes have been made to the genres of films that will be played this summer.

While foreign films may not be played this year, Georgie said more favourites will be shown.

"We love to show foreign films. We're an international film festival. We show films from 30-plus countries," said Georgie.

Georgie said the festival cannot guarantee the subtitles will be seen from certain locations. Instead, the festival will feature older films, based on audience suggestions.

"They're like, bring us back really high quality favourites from the past," said Georgie. "And give some really great double features."

Family films will be included as well.

"Last year, my highlight of the event was seeing families able to partake in a summer where there was so little to do," said Georgie. "It was a really positive experience for families."

More information about WIFF Under the Stars events will be released in the coming weeks.

