Here's who's running in Essex — and why they say you should vote for them

Voters in Essex are gearing up to choose their next town council.

Eligible residents can cast their ballots at the final advance polling day today (Oct. 19) or on election day Oct. 24.

CBC News reached out to the candidates in Essex, asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be their next councillor.

The Ward 2 councillor position has been acclaimed by Kim Verbeek. This means the candidate won re-election for their seat on council because no one ran against them.

The following candidates were invited to participate but did not provide a response by deadline:

Mayoral candidate Richard Meloche (incumbent)

Deputy mayoral candidate Ron Rogers

Ward 3 candidate Brad Allard

Ward 3 candidate Jason Matyi (incumbent)

Ward 4 candidate Rodney Hammond

Ward 4 candidate Shawn Mulder

Mayor

Sherry Bondy

Age: 41

Occupation: Resource assistant with Essex County Library, Essex town councillor.

Where do you live? Town of Essex, Harrow.

Experience: It would be an honour to continue serving the residents of Essex as your next duly elected mayor.

I believe serving three terms on council has provided the experience necessary to move forward into this

position. For the last 14 years, I have worked for Essex County Library on the front line, serving members of our

community daily. I have two degrees, one with distinction in social work and one in education.

Why are you the right person for the job? I believe in hard work, transparency, and accountability. I offer energy and experience and I will strive to ensure Essex is on a proactive track and bring inclusive representation to our council chambers. I dig deep, thinking out of the box and consult the public and the front line. I am not afraid to stand up on contentious files and I am known to get the job done. I am approachable, accessible and responsive.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: Strong infrastructure, including five and 10-year-road plans, is a very important part of my platform, as well as community well-being including increased police presence and contractor accountability. I insist on smart fiscal policy including a debt management plan and an approach to planning first and then building, instead of the status quo of building first and planning later.

Deputy Mayor

Rob Shepley

Rob Shepley is running for Essex deputy mayor. (Submitted by Rob Shepley)

Age: 52

Occupation: Business owner.

Where do you live: Essex Centre.

Experience: I've worked at Grafton and Fraser Group and excelled in sales and achieved top sales throughout Canada. I transitioned to a key position at Impressive Flooring in sales, installation and management. I started my own commercial flooring company in Essex 25 years ago called ICT Ltd. I created working relationships with commercial and residential developers, as well as, industry leaders in southern Ontario and throughout Canada. I opened Ice Cool Treats more than 15 years ago with my wife, which has become a staple in Essex and continues to grow each and every year.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Responsible development in our residential, commercial and residential sectors. Restructuring and resurfacing of our roads. Community policing service enhancements for speed enforcement, more local patrols, presence and quicker response times.

Why are you the right person for the job? Residents are looking for someone new that can work together with whoever is elected. As someone that has not been on town council before I can provide council with fresh ideas and vision. As a business owner and local volunteer, I have the support and drive to take Essex to the next step to make the county one of the fastest growing municipalities in the county.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I'm a local business owner, past director of the BIA, vice president of Essex County Wildlife Control, community volunteer, life-long resident of Essex with my wife Patricia Cacilhas and our three sons.

Ward 1

Joe Garon (incumbent)

Joe Garon is running for Essex town council in Ward 1. (Submitted by Joe Garon)

Age: 54

Occupation: Lowes Printing, vice president of operations.

Where do you live? Essex Centre.

Experience: I am a current councillor for Ward 1.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Sports field, roads, police presence, speeding.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am invested in the community and very active. I am a life-long resident of Essex and I possess strong moral principles. I embrace growth and change, I am a forward thinker and demand transparency. Above all, I go about the business of the town in a professional manner and I am an honest person.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I have been married for 31 years and have one son who is 24 and just graduated from the University of Windsor. I have been involved with many things over the years in Essex, from coaching and managing youth sports to volunteering my time on various boards and committees such as the Essex 73s junior hockey club. I own an event promotions company that specializes in raising money for non-profit groups and organizations. Over the past 13 years, I have helped raise hundreds and thousands of dollars to support this sector.

Glen Mills

Glen Mills, picture with his wife Laura, is running for Essex town council in Ward 1. (Submitted by Glen Mills)

Age: 54

Occupation: Assistant Support Education Assistant with Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board.

Where do you live? Essex.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Accountability and the residents' voices being heard.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am a tireless worker and believe residents should have a voice.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am a life-long resident of Essex and care deeply about the town and its residents.

Katie Blaise

Age: 39

Occupation: Sales Assistant for a Construction Company.

Where do you live? Essex Centre.

Experience: I am currently the chair of the Essex BIA, the vice chair of the police service board, I am on the Fun Fest committee, and was one of five people responsible for the new Sip N' Shop event in Essex Centre. I have a degree in business from the University of Windsor with a focus in accounting.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Our top issues are roads, infrastructure, communication between administration, council and residents, sidewalks, bike paths, and growth in both residential and business.

Why are you the right person for the job? I will give 110 per cent to this job. I want to see this town use all its potential and I feel like it isn't. I want to be a voice at the table and ask the questions that need asking about projects and how they will look 20 years down the road. I want to encourage this town to be proactive and not reactive. Lets build this town for the future not for now or the past. I have new ideas and a willingness and the energy to see them through. I am a strong female who can stand with the boys and have them hear what I have to say.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I was once a keyboard warrior, complaining about all the things the town didn't do or did wrong. I realized if I was going to change what and how things were done I needed to do something about it. So I started getting involved, I joined committees, and I learned how the process works. The process can be better, it has to get better, but if you don't like the way things are, you need to go out and at the very least VOTE for the change this town needs. Statistically, people 40 and younger don't vote. This is our time to take a stand and have a say. Go out and vote please. Let's change the way things are going for this town in a positive way.

Morley Bowman (incumbent)

Morley Bowman is running for Essex town council in Ward 1. (Submitted by Morley Bowman)

Where do you live? I am a long-time resident of Essex.

Experience: I have served on the Essex town council for many years. Over the years, I have served on most of the town's committees and boards, as well as, several Essex County committees and boards. Presently, I serve on Heritage Essex, ELK Energy, Essex Police Services Board, personnel committee, finance committee, Essex Region Conservation Authority, Citizen of the Year Committee, and Essex United Church Board.

What are the top issues facing your ward? The next Essex council will have many issues to deal with. Roads, as always, traffic flow after Highway 3 expansion, completion of heritage gardens, moving forward on sports fields, supporting local businesses as our streetscape is revitalized, and continuing to leverage funds from the federal and

provincial governments to help fund our projects. Council will need to put more effort into finding ways to create more affordable housing in our community. Most important is to promote a cohesive council.

Why are you the right person for the job? My wife Bev and I have raised our family here in Essex and have been proud to serve our community. I am retired form Pitney Bowes Of Canada and in my late 70s have the time and energy to devote to our community.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I bring experience, integrity, stability, and common sense to our Essex county council.

Ward 3

Chris Vander Doelen (incumbent)

Chris Vander Doelen is running for Essex town council in Ward 3. (Submitted by Chris Vander Doelen)

Age: 65

Occupation: I'm a retired newspaper journalist.

Where do you live? I live in the Town of Essex, on the Arner Townline, just east of Harrow.

Experience: As a journalist, I spent 40 years analyzing and commenting on governments at all levels on both sides of the Windsor-Detroit border, the environment and the auto industry. I've already served one term as an Essex town councillor for Ward 3, which included appointments to the Union Water Supply System, the ELK Energy Board and the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

What are the top issues facing your ward? The people of Ward 3 want the town's budget managed so our already high property taxes do not rise disproportionately. We are also eager to see more housing built, more apartments, townhouses and condos to ease the housing crisis facing our young people and our downsizing elderly. Our rural population is anxious for expanded broadband internet access, and more spending on roads. And everybody wants the new regional hospital built quickly.

Why are you the right person for the job? My life experience, integrity, my deep knowledge of government and the issues and my pro-taxpayer voting record on council continue to make me the right person for this position.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I once wrote a best-selling book about the history of gambling in Canada. My main hobby is trees. I spend as much time as possible tending to the forest and the 48 Carolinian species in my woodlot.