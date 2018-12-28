No snow, no problem. This Ontario family gave themselves a white Christmas

It was easy to get a white Christmas for some Canadians this year — but in Windsor, Ont., it wasn't going to happen. There's been almost 20 green Christmases in Windsor since 1986.

No snow means no shovelling and while some would enjoy a break, one family went out of their way to shovel snow just to bring it back home.

"[The kids] asked for a white Christmas, so the only way we could've done that was to go to the arena and get the snow for them," said Tiffany Brennan.

Her boyfriend Jeremy Jones went to an arena with his sister, where they filled up two pickup trucks with snow.

Jeremy Jones went to an arena to bring snow back to his home for the kids. 0:31

Jones said he called the arena ahead of time, to see if it was okay, and that the person who spoke to him said nobody has called about something like that before.

It took him about half an hour to load the snow onto his truck and then another hour to unload.

The kids' reactions?

"They were so excited. They ended up getting up in the back of the trucks on the snow and they helped put it down," said Brennan.

"It's definitely meant the world to them, just to have a white Christmas."