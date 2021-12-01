Appointments to access homes resume for displaced Wheatley residents

Wheatley, Ont., residents waiting to get inside their homes had to wait a little longer because of another gas leak last week, but appointments to gain access are starting again Wednesday, a news release from the municipality of Chatham-Kent said.

Those people haven't been able to enter their homes since an explosion Aug. 26 that destroyed two buildings and sent seven people to hospital.

According to the release, about a quarter of the homes have been accessed so far.

The release also said work to find the source of the latest gas leak will involve removal of power lines and demolition in that vicinity.

"Entegrus will be in the area this week removing power lines in the parking lot inside the evacuation zone prior to the demolition work," the release said.

"Residents will see heavy equipment beginning to move into the area later this week or early next week as the companies retained for this work prepare for next steps in the investigation."