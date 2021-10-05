Underground radar being used to survey area around Wheatley explosion site

Work to complete a geophysical survey of the area around the site of an explosion in Wheatley, Ont., begins Tuesday.

In a news release, Thomas Kelly, Chatham-Kent general manager of engineering and infrastructure services, said it will involve the use of ground-penetrating radar and electromagnetic technology to map the area underneath the surface.

It will give more information about soil features, non-metallic objects and any abandoned steel-cased wells.

In addition, gas monitoring is underway.

"The goal of this work is to determine the precise source of the gas emission," Kelly said in the release. "Once this information is known, next steps will be to determine the appropriate remediation strategy."

A window was blown out during the explosion. (Kathryn Parent (@_phos3)/Twitter)

Kelly said the work is expected to take about two weeks, but could be longer depending on what is found during the survey. He also said safety is a priority.

"The gas that caused the explosion is both toxic and flammable," he said.

"We appreciate the public's patience and understanding that work must proceed in a careful and methodical manner to ensure a continued safe working environment for all."

Reaching residents

The municipality said it is also still trying to reach out to some residents it hasn't been able to get in touch with about relief options.

Letters are being sent to those residents, the municipality said.

