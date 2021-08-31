Wheatley resident caught in blast faces starting over again at 58

After overcoming an explosive blast, one Wheatley resident is sharing her story about the moment she felt the explosion and how it has affected her since.

Tammie Greenwood has lived in a second story apartment west of Erie Street and south of Talbot Road in downtown Wheatley for the past year — though she's original from the area.

On Aug. 26, Greenwood and her friend Margaret were sitting on her back steps watching groups of people exit The Royal Canadian Legion, which is in the same complex as The Pogue Irish Pub, when an explosion occurred.

Greenwood remembers tumbling down three steps but doesn't remember how or why. She only remembers running for her life after that.

"I couldn't think. Just — run. Just run as fast as you can because you don't know. We don't know," Greenwood recalled.

That day, an explosion occurred shortly after 6 p.m. ET at the corner of Erie Street N. and Talbot Road E. in Wheatley. Two buildings were destroyed, including The Pogue Irish Pub, and 20 people were injured.

Around 4:30 p.m., hydrogen sulfide gas had been detected which led to nearby residents being evacuated, but

Greenwood said her building was not evacuated until after the explosion.

Anxiety over a second explosion has Tammie Greenwood looking to move out of downtown Wheatley. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Headaches, lung complications

For nearly a month before the explosion, Greenwood said she suffered from headaches and lung complications. She went to a doctor, who asked if she smoked. She told them no.

"I can't breathe right. I did get headaches and I really didn't know what it was. I wonder if it's going to shed some light," she said.

Since the explosion, she has suffered from sharp pains in her lower back — but has not yet been able to get assessed by a doctor.

The explosion has left her with a mix of emotions ranging from frustration, fear and gratitude.

"I'm 58 years old and I have to start over again," she said.

'At least we got out'

According to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, 15 households, comprised of 33 individuals, have been placed in local hotels and motels. It has provided some form of assistance to more than 85 households since Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chatham-Kent officials said no timeline had been determined for nearby residents whose homes were evacuated.

Greenwood is currently staying with her sister but does not think she will move back into her apartment.

"Truthfully, the building was a dump upstairs, but all of us tenants worked really hard to make it nice and I planted a little garden that was never there and tried to make it my home," she said. "But at least we got out. That's what I keep telling myself."

Greenwood said she will likely go back to Chatham because her sons live there and there is more housing available.

What's left of two buildings in downtown Wheatley on Aug. 27, 2021 after an explosion occurred one day before. (Mike Evans/CBC)

She says the saving grace has been the amount of community aid and hospitality she has received. Since last Thursday, she said she has been given boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables as well as fresh water.

"I feel really grateful. That's what's keeping me stable, mentally," she said.

While Greenwood says she wants to be strong for the people of Wheatley, she is confident the community is strong enough pull through this tragic event.