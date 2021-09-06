Local law firm seeking class action for Wheatley explosion

A class action lawsuit is in the works for residents and business owners seeking compensation for damages incurred from a blast in Wheatley last month, but it is not yet certified.

On August 26, 2021 seven people were sent to hospital and two buildings were destroyed when an explosion rocked the corner of Erie Street North and Talbot Road East just over an hour after high readings of hydrogen sulphide were recorded.

Sharon Strosberg, a partner of Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP has sent notices to the province of Ontario and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, with information that a class action is being pursued. Strosberg said the list of defendants may grow as more information is released.

As far as people seeking compensation, Strosberg said the phone has been 'ringing off the hook' by residents and business owners.

"The word has been spreading so people have been calling Thursday, Friday and all weekend," Strosberg said.

Dozens of families were displaced and several businesses have been forced to shut down due to an investigation.

"The damages are still being incurred. Some people have lost property, others have been displaced from their homes and every month of displacement, the damage number rises. People are unable to conduct business so lost income aggregates every week as well," she said.

Strosberg anticipates the lawsuit will be filed within the coming weeks, but cannot confirm a date.

CBC News has reached out to the municipality of Chatham-Kent for a response.

More to come.