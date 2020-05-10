What's open and closed on Thanksgiving in Windsor

Wondering what's open for business on the Thanksgiving holiday? Here's a quick look at what's happening around the southwestern Ontario city.

What's open

The Devonshire Mall COVID-19 vaccination centre is open from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. ET.

Transit Windsor is running, but buses are operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule (the customer service office is also open).

Lakeview Park Marina is open.

The COVID-19 assessment centres at Erie Shores HealthCare and Windsor Regional Hospital are open, along with the Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment Clinic (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the WRH Met Campus.

The City of Windsor's 211 line is available 24 hours a day, including on the holiday, for those seeking information about community and social services.

For people experiencing homelessness, the day program at Windsor Water World is going ahead for regular hours (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

What's closed

Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is closed and COVID-19 updates will be released on Tuesday.

Government offices and most non-emergency government services are cancelled.

Windsor Public Library branches are closed.

All indoor recreational facilities, pools and arenas are reopening on Tuesday.

The 311 customer contact centre is closed

If your garbage or recycling day is Monday, collection will go ahead the following day instead. The Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots are closed.

