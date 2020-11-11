Remembrance Day in Windsor: Here's what you need to know
Here's a look at what's open, what's closed and how Remembrance Day will be commemorated in Windsor.
What's open, what's closed and how Remembrance Day will be marked
Remembrance Day ceremony
Windsor will mark Remembrance Day with an outdoor service at the cenotaph at City Hall Square. It starts at 11 a.m. Spectators are welcome but are asked to respect social distancing and wear a mask if social distancing is not possible.
Members of the Canadian Aviation Museum will be flying three aircraft over the event. One of the pilots scheduled to fly today is Ron Holden, a retired Royal Canadian Air Force lieutenant-colonel who is taking to the skies at 90 years of age.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on the City of Windsor's Facebook page.
What's open
- Most retail including malls and grocery stores are open. LCBO and Beer Store locations are opening late, at 12 p.m., in observance of the holiday.
- The Devonshire Mall COVID-19 vaccination centre is open, along with COVID-19 assessment centres.
- Transit Windsor is running on a regular weekday schedule.
- Garbage and recycling collection is going ahead.
- All city indoor recreation spaces are open
- The City of Windsor's 211 line is available 24 hours a day for those seeking information about community and social services.
- For people experiencing homelessness, the day program at Windsor Water World is going ahead for regular hours (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House are open.
What's closed
- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is closed and COVID-19 updates will be released on Friday.
- Government offices, including City of Windsor administrative offices, are closed.
- Windsor Public Library branches are closed.
- The 311 customer contact centre is closed.
