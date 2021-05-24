What's open and closed in Windsor on Victoria Day
Here's a look at what's open and closed around Windsor on the Victoria Day holiday.
COVID-19 testing and vaccines, as well as malls open on holiday
What's open
- Both COVID-19 assessment centres in Windsor are open.
- Scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments are going ahead on the holiday. (The offices of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, however, are closed.)
- The 211 line, which provides information about services, will be available on the holiday.
- Transit Windsor buses are operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule. The customer service office will be open, but the sales office is closed.
- The day program at Windsor Water World (400 Wyandotte St. E.) for people experiencing homelessness will be open for regular hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Tecumseh Mall is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.. Provincial restrictions on non-essential shopping remain in place.
- Eight of the city's splash pads are open as of May 22. A list of locations is available on the city's website.
What's closed
- City of Windsor offices are closed. The next city council meeting will be held on June 7.
- The 311 customer contact centre is closed, however, 311 service is available online and through the Windsor 311 app.
- Due to the holiday, there is no residential waste collection but service will go ahead the following day. The Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots are closed.
- Windsor Public Library locations are closed.
- Community centres, arenas and pools are closed, including for virtual programming.
- Adventure Bay Family Water Park, Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House remain closed due to COVID-19.
- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office is closed, and the health unit's COVID-19 update for Monday will be released Tuesday.
- There won't be any parking enforcement on Victoria Day within Windsor, and the ticket payment office is closed. Tickets can still be paid online.
