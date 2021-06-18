Labour Day in Windsor: What's open and closed
Here's a look at what's open and closed around Windsor on Labour Day.
Mass vaccination clinic, malls are open on Monday
Here's a look at what will be open and closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday:
What's open
- The COVID-19 vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for anyone needing a first or second dose.
- Transit Windsor buses are operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule and the customer service office is open.
- Lakeview Park Marina is open.
- Municipal spray pads are open (excluding Remington Booster).
- Tecumseh Mall is open for shoppers starting at 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- COVID-19 assessment centres at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare are open.
- The 211 line will be available for anyone needing information about community and social services.
- The day program at Windsor Water World for people experiencing homelessness will be open for regular hours (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
What's closed
- The office for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is closed and no COVID-19 updates will be released until Tuesday.
- Government offices and most non-emergency government services.
- Windsor Public Library branches.
- All indoor recreational facilities and arenas.
- Outdoor pools and Sandpoint Beach are closing for the season on Sunday.
- The 311 customer contact centre is closed, but 311 service is available online and through the Windsor 311 app.
- Residential waste collection is cancelled, but service will go ahead the following day. The Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots are closed.
