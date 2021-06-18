Labour Day in Windsor: What's open and closed

Here's a look at what will be open and closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday:

What's open

The COVID-19 vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for anyone needing a first or second dose.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule and the customer service office is open.

Lakeview Park Marina is open.

Municipal spray pads are open (excluding Remington Booster).

Tecumseh Mall is open for shoppers starting at 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 assessment centres at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare are open.

The 211 line will be available for anyone needing information about community and social services.

The day program at Windsor Water World for people experiencing homelessness will be open for regular hours (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

What's closed