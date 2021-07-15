What's open and closed in Windsor on the Aug. 2 civic holiday
Here's a look at what's open and closed around Windsor on the Aug. 2 civic holiday.
Most spray pads and both malls are open but libraries are closed
The second-last long weekend of the summer is upon us.
Here's a look at what will be closed for the Aug. 2 civic holiday, and what will remain open.
What's open
- Tecumseh Mall (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) and Devonshire Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- The vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall.
- The COVID-19 assessment centres at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare.
- The 211 line, which provides information about services, will be available.
- Transit Windsor buses are operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule.
- Lakeview Park Marina.
- The city's outdoor pools are open by reservation only.
- Municipal spray pads (excluding Remington Booster).
- The day program for people experiencing homelessness (located at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte St. E.) will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sandpoint Beach is open but deemed unsafe for swimming, due to high bacteria levels. All beaches in Windsor-Essex are open, though five have swim warnings.
What's closed
- Government offices and most non-emergency government services.
- Windsor Public Library branches.
- All indoor recreational facilities and arenas.
- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office is closed, and the health unit's COVID-19 update for Monday will be released Tuesday.
- The 311 customer contact centre is closed, but 311 service is available online and through the Windsor 311 app.
- There is no residential waste collection but service will go ahead the following day. The Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots are closed.
