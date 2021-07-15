What's open and closed in Windsor on the Aug. 2 civic holiday

The second-last long weekend of the summer is upon us.

Here's a look at what will be closed for the Aug. 2 civic holiday, and what will remain open.

What's open

Tecumseh Mall (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) and Devonshire Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

The vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall.

The COVID-19 assessment centres at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare.

The 211 line, which provides information about services, will be available.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Lakeview Park Marina.

The city's outdoor pools are open by reservation only.

Municipal spray pads (excluding Remington Booster).

The day program for people experiencing homelessness (located at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte St. E.) will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sandpoint Beach is open but deemed unsafe for swimming, due to high bacteria levels. All beaches in Windsor-Essex are open, though five have swim warnings.

What's closed