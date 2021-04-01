What's open and closed in Windsor on Canada Day

As the country marks Canada Day on Friday, many municipal services in Windsor will be closed though there will still be opportunities to take transit or shop at the malls.

Here's a quick look at what's open and closed in Windsor on July 1:

Canada Day Parade

The Canada Day Parade is back on July 1 this year, beginning at 11 a.m.

The parade will go along Wyandotte Street East, beginning at Devonshire Road and ending at Aylmer Avenue.

A route map can be found here.

City facilities and services

The following services and facilities will be open on Friday, July 1:

The Windsor-Essex 211 Call Centre.

The day program at the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub at Windsor Water World will be open during regular hours 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following facilities and services, meanwhile, will be closed or cancelled Monday:

The 311 Customer Contact Centre. However, 311 service is available online and through the Windsor 311 app.

Community centres and arenas are closed except for already-booked rentals.

All branches of the Windsor Public Library.

Parking enforcement offices are closed, but ticket payments can be made online.

Transit

Transit Windsor will operate on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Canada Day.

Transit Windsor customer service on Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the sales office on North Service Road East will be closed.

Recreation

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will officially open for the season on Monday, July 4 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., but will be closed on July 1.

Sandpoint Beach is open with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and splashpads open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lakeview Park Marina will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools are open from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Pool will be closed for the entire summer due to structural and mechanical issues, according to the city.

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission on Canada Day.

Garbage and recycling

All garbage and recycling pick-up that normally takes place on Fridays will be delayed one day, and instead take place on Saturday, July 2.

The public waste drop-off and household chemical depots at the corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road will be closed on Friday.

Malls

Windsor's Tecumseh and Devonshire malls will also see revised operating hours on Friday.

Tecumseh Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Devonshire Mall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special events

The City of Windsor is marking Hiram Walker's 206th birthday this weekend, unveiling a new statue in Walkerville.

A two-day festival is planned July 1 and July 2 with a few different activities planned. Visit the city's website for more.

The Walkerville Art Walk is also taking place from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Crossing the border?

The Canada Border Services Agency has reminded travellers that crossing times on the long weekend may be busier than usual.

Residents returning into Canada must fill out their ArriveCan app 72 hours before arriving at the border.

The agency reminds travellers to update the app, making sure they have the latest version.