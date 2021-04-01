What's open and closed in Windsor on Canada Day

As the country marks Canada Day on Thursday, many municipal services in Windsor will be closed though there will still be opportunities to take transit or shop at the malls.

Here's a quick look at what's open and closed in Windsor on July 1:

What's open

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington are open

Any scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments are going ahead.

The 211 line, which provides information about services, will be available on the holiday.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

For people experiencing homelessness, the day program at Windsor Water World (400 Wyandotte St. E.) will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Tecumseh Mall is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What's closed