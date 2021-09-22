Leamington parents have heart-to-heart with son, after sexual violence rally at Western University

Trevor and Najet Jones stress the importance of speaking with their sons about uncomfortable topics such as consent and respect. (Submitted by Najet Jones)

A Leamington couple drove nearly three hours up Highway 401 to have a heart-to-heart with their son about respect for women.

After hearing the news that multiple sexual assaults had been reported on the University of Western campus in London, Ont., Najet and Trevor Jones drove to the University of Guelph to have a conversation about consent and respect with one of their three sons, who is now in his second year.

"It's about empowering our son to have a voice and take the conversation to his circle of friends, with others that he encounters. We want him to feel confident to talk about the issue with others around him," Najet Jones said.

A high school science teacher and Western University graduate, she said these conversations had been had before, but they still saw the moment as an "opportunity" to revisit their importance.

The alleged sexual assaults happened as orientation week came to a close at Western University.

Four sexual assaults were officially reported to police, while rumours exploded on social media about more alleged assaults. To date, neither police nor CBC have been able to substantiate those rumours.

On Sept. 13, London Police said it had made arrests in the four reported assaults, and said the cases were separate incidents.

On Sept. 16, the university said it had established a task force on sexual violence and student safety. It also said it was mandating consent and violence prevention training for students — which would be done in-person. It said it was also hiring more security.

Then on Sept. 17, thousands of Western University students walked out of class, calling for change and an end to misogyny and rape culture.

University of Western president, Allan Shepherd said men need to reflect.

"Our students are telling us they want further social change which is part of a larger pattern of social change in the world in which women are treated with respect, women are safe.

Men have an obligation to participate in that social change as well," Shepherd said.

'Raising respectful men'

Trevor Jones, a city councillor for Leamington, said taking the time to talk to their son about these topics has helped build confidence and bravery.

"There are real people involved, there are real families impacted," Jones said. "The more often you can have these opportunities to have challenging and difficult conversations, the less uncomfortable they are."

Jones emphasized the importance of taking the time for family.

"We can't be busy, being busy all the time," he said.

While he and Najet both work full time, they said they ensure family meals are a place where conversations about uncomfortable topics are discussed.

He also said he tries to bond with his sons while watching football or the news.

"Try to not make it look like a teachable moment but just have a comfortable conversation," he said.

"Our boys are close and they're empathetic and they're young leaders but we want them to carry that tradition."

"It's about taking active steps, not being passive and being a participant in safety, participant in all things good for the community," he said.

