Women's organization cancels award for Windsor police service

The allegations of gender bias towards Windsor Police Service may have led to a local women's organization cancelling an award set to recognize the police force.

Windsor's Enterprise Skills Training Inc. (WEST) is hosting an International Women's Day gala, where Journey Towards Success Awards will be given to recognize people and organizations in the community .

The police service was supposed to receive the corporate Trailblazer Award, for its work in providing workshops and opportunities for women and newcomers, including gender-based violence workshops, and supporting WEST initiatives and events.

Police chief Al Frederick was supposed to receive the reward on behalf of Windsor police.

"That was an error," said Rose Hurst, spokesperson for WEST, in an email, when asked to explain why the award has been cancelled.

The police service is currently involved in a human rights tribunal case, after Staff Sgt. Christine Bissonnette accused Windsor police of passing her over for promotions because of her gender.

It was another local women's organization that had been in touch with WEST about the award, raising questions about what message it would send if the police service had received it.

"At the end of the day, there are questions, there are concerns, there are allegations in courts right now," said Remy Boulbol, vice chair of the board of directors at Windsor Women Working with Immigrant Women (W5).

Boulbol said there are police officers that do incredible work, but that it's important to support officers like Bissonnette "and making sure that people like Christine and others know that women's organizations have their back."

After about a week of communications between the two organizations, the award is now cancelled.

"When we realized the miscommunication we decided it best to cancel the award," wrote Hurst.

The gala will be recognizing four individuals and two organizations on International Women's Day — March 8 — at St. Clair College Centre for Arts.

This year's theme is "Balance for Better."

CBC News reached out to Windsor Police Service for a comment from the police chief and is waiting for a response.