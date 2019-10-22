CBC projects: Windsor West elects Brian Masse

CBC projects victory for Brian Masse in the Windsor West riding Monday night, once again securing the riding for the NDP.

With 75.2 per cent of the polls reporting, Masse had taken about 40.7 per cent of the vote, compared to 35.2 per cent for Liberal candidate Sandra Pupatello.

During the federal campaign, party leader Jagmeet Singh visited the region once.

Since 2002, the NDP's Brian Masse has represented the Windsor West riding. Prior to Masse's tenure, the riding was a Liberal stronghold for more than 3 decades, represented by Herb Gray.

The dividing line with Windsor-Tecumseh runs from the Detroit River south along Langlois Avenue to Tecumseh Road, east to Pillette Road, then south until Windsor International Airport. The line then runs along the airport's northern boundary until it hits the CN rail line, which it follows south to Hwy. 401.