Woman stabbed in west end Windsor robbery

Police say two men and a teenaged boy have been charged after a robbery and stabbing in Windsor's west end.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at a College Avenue home near Felix Avenue, according to police. They say a 48-year-old woman was found by officers, suffering from a non-life-threatening cut to her face.

Police say the suspects entered the woman's home and demanded money. Once she refused, it's alleged she was stabbed. The suspects then stole property and fled the scene.

All three were later tracked down by police on Huron Church Road.

A 53-year-old, 25-year-old and 16-year-old face charges.