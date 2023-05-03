Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Police hunt for suspect after man shot in the arm in west Windsor.

Police are looking for male suspect after a 29-year-old man was shot in the arm on Windsor’s west side. Authorities say around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday the suspect cornered the victim, shot him — in the area of the Tecumseh Road W. at Campbell Avenue — then fled the scene on foot. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Tecumseh Road. W at Campbell Avenue

CBC News ·
Police have released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection to a west Windsor shooting.
Police have released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection to a west Windsor shooting. (Windsor Police Service)

Police are looking for male suspect after a 29-year-old man was shot in the arm in west Windsor.

Authorities say around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday the suspect cornered the victim, shot him — in the area of the Tecumseh Road W. at Campbell Avenue — then fled the scene on foot. 

The victim was targeted, according to Windsor police, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance and dash cam footage around the time of the incident.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now