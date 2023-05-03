Police hunt for suspect after man shot in the arm in west Windsor.

Police are looking for male suspect after a 29-year-old man was shot in the arm in west Windsor.

Authorities say around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday the suspect cornered the victim, shot him — in the area of the Tecumseh Road W. at Campbell Avenue — then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was targeted, according to Windsor police, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance and dash cam footage around the time of the incident.