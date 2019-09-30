Windsor police investigating west end gunfire
Windsor police are investigating a report of gunfire from the weekend.
Police responded to reports of gun shots Saturday at about 4:15 p.m.
Police responded to reports of gun shots at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the west end of Windsor.
When officers arrived to Bloomfield and Prince Roads, they discovered a spent shell casing.
Investigation revealed that four to five shots were fired and two vehicles were seen fleeing the area.
One vehicle is described as a white sedan with tinted windows. The second vehicle is described as a blue or grey Nissan Altima.
Major Crimes is investigating and believe there may be damage to one or both of the vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
