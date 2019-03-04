Skip to Main Content
$1.6M relocation of west end bus terminal to Prince Road to begin

$1.6M relocation of west end bus terminal to Prince Road to begin

Windsor council voted against deferring the proposed relocation of the terminal from College Avenue to Prince Road.

City council voted to not defer the project

The map showing the location of the proposed bus terminal. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

City of Windsor council has decided to move ahead with a proposed relocation of the west end transit terminal from College Avenue to Prince Road.

The project costing roughly $1.6 million will begin as soon as possible.

