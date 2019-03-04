$1.6M relocation of west end bus terminal to Prince Road to begin
Windsor council voted against deferring the proposed relocation of the terminal from College Avenue to Prince Road.
City council voted to not defer the project
City of Windsor council has decided to move ahead with a proposed relocation of the west end transit terminal from College Avenue to Prince Road.
The project costing roughly $1.6 million will begin as soon as possible.
