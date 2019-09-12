Windsor West candidates ready for competitive race

As Parliament dissolved and the federal government formally announced the start of election season Wednesday, candidates across the country officially began vying for constituent votes.

The year, Essex and Windsor West are among some of the most competitive ridings in the country.

Essex — where incumbent NDP MP Tracey Ramsey, Liberal Audrey Festeryga, Conservative Chris Lewis and People's Party candidate Bill Capes — is a swing riding.

And though Windsor West isn't on CBC's list of swing ridings, it's one of the more hotly contested districts in the country.

According to University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan, Windsor West is a "battle of the titans."

And because Windsor West will likely be one of the more hotly contested ridings, candidates from Canada's three largest parties are focused on courting votes and connecting with constituents.

'I've had a series of different challengers,' says incumbent NDP MP

Incumbent MP Brian Masse has successfully secured the Windsor West riding for the NDP since 2002. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Incumbent MP Brian Masse, who's successfully carried Windsor West for the NDP in every federal election since 2002, said this year's race is no different from previous years.

"It's really in many ways the same," he said. "I've had a series of different challengers in our democracy over the last number of years and several campaigns."

Masse said his team is focused on getting results both during the campaign, but also after the election has ended.

This year, one of Masse's central platforms is the protection of Ojibway Shores and its surrounding green space by establishing a national urban park.

He'll also be campaigning on automotive industry issues and environmental issues.

"These are all things that we'd like to get re-engaged on," he said.

Masse said he's not sure when NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will make an appearance on the Windsor West campaign trail, adding "he'll be coming home here at some point."

'This is really a big race,' says Liberal candidate

Liberal party Windsor West candidate Sandra Pupatello previously served as an Ontario Liberal MPP from 1995 until 2011. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Former Ontario cabinet minister and Windsor West Liberal candidate Sandra Pupatello — who most recently secured her candidacy on Sept. 4 — said the riding's competitive nature will help raise the constituency's race to the national level.

She said witnessing the positivity of constituents in her riding is "rejuvenating."

"I feel like this is really a big race, I know it is, but they are extremely positive," she said. "I feel like there's a change going on and I hope that's going to be a change in my favour."

Pupatello acknowledged that the "Liberal vote" in past elections was low, saying "we need to bring it back to where it used to be when we had a voice in southern Ontario."

"It's going to happen and it's going to start right here in Windsor West," she said.

Pupatello said she "absolutely" expects Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to join her on in Windsor West.

"I can tell you that is the beginning of bringing Windsor into the national fold," she said. "It's going to start with this campaign, and it's going to carry right on through."

'I'm ready to represent Windsor West,' says Conservative candidate

Conservative Windsor West candidate Henry Lau previously ran for the same party in the same riding in the 2015 election. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

For his part, Conservative party candidate Henry Lau said the competition in the Windsor West race means "a lot of people [will] pay attention in [this] riding."

"The most important thing is to let the people know Windsor West is very important to each one of us," Lau said. "We are hoping everybody comes out to vote, and it's the best chance we can have for a good change in Windsor West."

Lau previously ran as the Windsor West Conservative candidate in the 2015 federal election. He said this time, he has more experience and more confidence "that I can do a much better job than four years ago."

"I'm ready to represent Windsor West, and I'm ready to be the Member of Parliament on Oct. 21," he said.

Asked if the Conservative leader could be expected to make an appearance in Windsor West, Lau said "we are fighting our race with our own team."

"I don't expect anything outside of our control, and we believe we are able to do a good campaign ourselves," said Lau, adding that support from Conservative party has been "very helpful."

In addition to candidates from Canada's three largest political parties, Quinn Hunt is the Green party's Windsor West candidate, while Darryl Burrell is campaigning for the People's Party of Canada.