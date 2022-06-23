Step inside Windsor's new shelter for women and families
Welcome Centre has about 32 beds for women and 16 rooms for families
A new shelter space is opening up next week to help women and children in need of a place to stay.
The new location of the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families is the only Windsor facility designated for families, and it's pet friendly and accessible.
Executive director Lady Laforet said the shelter won't be full when it opens because of other spaces being offered through the city and community agencies.
"We're not opening at full capacity and our intent is to keep it that way," she said. "As the need arises, we'll no longer be taking phone calls where we tell women 'sorry try again tomorrow,' because we will have the bed capacity to accept nearly triple the amount of women we can currently."
The city bought the space, a former hotel at 500 Tuscarora St., last year, and following renovations it's set to open its doors.
Members of the media received a tour of the new facility on Thursday.
The shelter has 32 about beds for women and 16 rooms for families, and services will be offered such as harm reduction, housing support and programs for children.
The provincial government contributed $7.75 million toward the purchase of the former hotel, and the federal government provided $553,000 in funding.
With files from Chris Ensing
