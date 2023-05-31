Bride-to-be heartbroken over loss of heirloom wedding ring at Windsor park

Meghan Skyum believes she lost her engagement ring May 24 after playing a game of catch at Mic Mac Park in Windsor, Ont.

The 30-year-old recently got engaged to John Zelko. The two are set to marry next April.

Skyum says the ring has extra meaning because it was left to her by her grandparents after they passed.

"My grandfather, he's an Ojibwe man. He was working on the train lines about 20 minutes northeast of Wawa, Ontario," said Skyum.

"He saved up his paycheques and bought this ring for my grandmother, who I also adored. And when they passed … They decided to leave it to me. Which was awesome. I was the youngest of the granddaughters."

The bride-to-be says she's spent the last week searching the park — even using metal detectors — and is now offering a $400 reward to whoever finds it.

Skyum spoke with Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about the ordeal. Here's a part of that conversation.

I'm sure things would be better for you if you had found your ring. So do you want to maybe tell us how stressful the last week has been for you?

Oh, gosh. Well, when I first figured out that it was missing, it was pretty heartbreaking. And then we've just been searching with metal detectors, magnets.

I ran into actual people just from the community who saw my [online] post and decided to come and help.

So we've been out there pretty much every day since then. Hopefully it turns up, but we'll see.

It means so much to me. My grandparents helped raise me … that was the last thing I had from them in my possession. It was awful. - Meghan Skyum

Take me back to the day you lost it. What exactly was going through your mind?

I was playing catch with my friend. I had my stepson with me and I didn't notice a thing because I was so busy until I got home.

And then I went into my pocket where I put it. And it was missing. And I just had a panic and went back to the park until the sun went down. And even after the sun went down, we were looking for the flashlights.

It means so much to me. My grandparents helped raise me and are very, very close with them. So that was the last thing I had from them in my possession. It was awful. We're trying to truck through it. Or at least I am.

Meghan Skyum says posters about the missing ring were put together by Kristina Salvarakis.

This was an heirloom. Do you want to describe how the ring looks?

White gold, there's two bands — one's an engagement ring, so there's a larger rock in the middle, two on the sides. And then the band is also three rocks. So six altogether. There's actually a crack on the bottom, which I was meaning to get back on at a later date, but obviously didn't happen.

And you put it in your pocket?

In my purse pocket.

I put it in the front of my purse, where very important things go, so I put it in there. And then I think that while I was walking towards my car — a little bit distracted because I had my stepson with me — and when I pulled my keys out to get out to get into my car, I think that it flew out.

I was parked, just right across the street from the park.

Skyum's grandparents Fernande Skouris and John Skouris are photographed. They left the missing ring for her because she was their youngest granddaughter.

So you've already looked in that area already?

I was out there five days in a row with a metal detector — two hours a day.

So we clocked about 10 hours and kind of slowed down within the last couple of days because we've scoured the area like crazy.

Like I said to my partner, anything could have happened. A kid could have picked it up at a playground or put it in their pocket and didn't tell their parents because I'm pretty sure of where I lost it.

Some might see this as bad luck. How about you? Are you superstitious at all as to how this might have got lost?

I'm spiritual. I'm not superstitious. I've had that ring for 12 years, so this was just a fluke, I think.

And how hopeful are you that it'll be found?

Oh, I'm always helpful. But we're just putting it out there as much as possible, and hopefully it'll come back to us.

I mean, we will have to replace the rate at some point if it doesn't come back to us.

I'll need something to wear and I want to have something to pass down to my kids or my sister's kids.