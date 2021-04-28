WECHU asks for feedback on consumption and treatment services site locations

Windsor residents are asked to take part in an online survey looking at two potential locations for a consumption and treatment services site within the City of Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) launched a survey Thursday to gather feedback on two potential locations for the site.

The two proposed locations for the site are at 101 Wyandotte St. E. and 628 Goyeau St.

According to WECHU, the site will provide people with a safe space to use their own pre-obtained substances. While on site, they will be supervised by harm reduction workers and trained medical staff will be available to help prevent drug-related overdoses and deaths.

"Consumption and treatment services are a proven harm reduction strategy for people who use substances," reads a press release from WECHU.

"[Consumption and treatment services] sites offer a variety of evidence-based services that support prevention, harm reduction, and treatment for people who use drugs."

Last November, WECHU began its search for a consumption and treatment services site, under the leadership of the health unit's CEO, Theresa Marentette.

In May, Marentette confirmed two proposed locations were being considered for the site. According to the media release, continuous consultation is needed in order to fulfil the application requirements for Health Canada and the Ministry of Health.

Spike in opioid-related drug overdoses in Windsor

In recent years, Windsor has experienced an increase in opioid-related drug overdoses. In 2019, WECHU conducted an extensive community consultation to discuss the need for a consumption and treatment services site. About 61 per cent of respondents agreed a site would be beneficial, according to the health unit.

A WECHU report on opioid statistics states that there were 55 more emergency department visits last year compared to 2019.

The Office of the Chief Coroner also reported a total of 63 opioid-related deaths in Windsor-Essex for 2020.

This graph shows the confirmed number of opioid overdose emergency department visits by month from 2018 to 2021. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website)

More than half of the deaths that were considered accidental occurred in a private residence, with fentanyl being the most common opioid identified.

So far this year, five alerts were sent out for the City of Windsor warning of high numbers of opioid and drug-related overdoses.

In March, Patrick Kolowicz, the director of mental health and addictions at Hôtel–Dieu Grace Healthcare, told CBC News that COVID-19 was having a negative impact on those with addictions.

"These have all negatively affected those with substance use disorder, and potentially created new addiction for people," Kolowicz at the time.

The online survey will be used to get feedback from the community on the potential locations, and will allow for questions and concerns to be addressed.

Residents can participate from June 17 to July 2.