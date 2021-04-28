WECHU asks for feedback on consumption and treatment services site locations
Online survey has launched and will be available until July 2
Windsor residents are asked to take part in an online survey looking at two potential locations for a consumption and treatment services site within the City of Windsor.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) launched a survey Thursday to gather feedback on two potential locations for the site.
The two proposed locations for the site are at 101 Wyandotte St. E. and 628 Goyeau St.
According to WECHU, the site will provide people with a safe space to use their own pre-obtained substances. While on site, they will be supervised by harm reduction workers and trained medical staff will be available to help prevent drug-related overdoses and deaths.
"Consumption and treatment services are a proven harm reduction strategy for people who use substances," reads a press release from WECHU.
"[Consumption and treatment services] sites offer a variety of evidence-based services that support prevention, harm reduction, and treatment for people who use drugs."
Last November, WECHU began its search for a consumption and treatment services site, under the leadership of the health unit's CEO, Theresa Marentette.
In May, Marentette confirmed two proposed locations were being considered for the site. According to the media release, continuous consultation is needed in order to fulfil the application requirements for Health Canada and the Ministry of Health.
Spike in opioid-related drug overdoses in Windsor
In recent years, Windsor has experienced an increase in opioid-related drug overdoses. In 2019, WECHU conducted an extensive community consultation to discuss the need for a consumption and treatment services site. About 61 per cent of respondents agreed a site would be beneficial, according to the health unit.
A WECHU report on opioid statistics states that there were 55 more emergency department visits last year compared to 2019.
The Office of the Chief Coroner also reported a total of 63 opioid-related deaths in Windsor-Essex for 2020.
More than half of the deaths that were considered accidental occurred in a private residence, with fentanyl being the most common opioid identified.
So far this year, five alerts were sent out for the City of Windsor warning of high numbers of opioid and drug-related overdoses.
In March, Patrick Kolowicz, the director of mental health and addictions at Hôtel–Dieu Grace Healthcare, told CBC News that COVID-19 was having a negative impact on those with addictions.
"These have all negatively affected those with substance use disorder, and potentially created new addiction for people," Kolowicz at the time.
The online survey will be used to get feedback from the community on the potential locations, and will allow for questions and concerns to be addressed.
Residents can participate from June 17 to July 2.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?