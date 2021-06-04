Heat wave in Windsor-Essex County and Chatham-Kent set to continue into Monday

Environment Canada is projecting its heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent will remain in effect into Monday.

The federal weather agency continued its heat warning on Sunday reporting that highs are expected to be 32 C in Windsor-Essex County with a humidex of 37 C at the Windsor airport.

On Friday, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's medical officer of health, also issued a warning saying temperatures are expected to equal or exceed 31 C through the weekend.

The health unit suggested people limit their outdoor activities to the coolest parts of the day, drink plenty of water even if they're not thirsty and seek out shaded or air conditioned locations if they are available.

Residents ready

Speaking on Friday, Brendan Flowers, a Windsor resident, said he intends to beat the heat with ice-cream and a pool.

"It's one of the rules you have to adhere by," said Flowers. "During the summer you have to have to get ice cream once a week."

Heat warning has these Windsorites making plans to stay cool 0:38 A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex this weekend — and it may continue into next week. Here's how Kaitlyn Drake, Brendon Flowers and Payton Wilkins say they plan on beating the heat. 0:38

Some Windsorites like Kaitlyn Drake, an employee of the garden centre, plan to work outside throughout the weekend.

"I might have to turn on the hose every once in a while. Run through the sprinkler a little bit," said Drake.

Place to cool down

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre is now being used as a cooling shelter for residents who need a place to stay out of the high temperatures,

It is open for people to use between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily as long as the health unit's heat warning is in effect.

The atrium of the Windsor International Aquatic Centre is open as a cooling centre for residents in need of shelter to beat the heat over the weekend. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The city has COVID-19 precautions in place at the facility. Those wanting to access the shelter will be screened and must wear masks and adhere to physical distancing protocols.

The day program at Windsor Water World will remain open as well for people who are experiencing homelessness. It is open, with capacity limits, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.