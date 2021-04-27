Windsor expected to hit 27 degrees Tuesday

Windsorites flocked to the riverside on Tuesday to enjoy some sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures.

According to the Environment Canada forecast, Windsor is expected to reach a high of 27 C on Tuesday.

That's just a few degrees shy of the record for April 27, which is 29.3 C, set in 2009.

It's also well above the average high of 16.2 C.

Walkers, cyclists and even those looking to catch some fish were seen taking in the fresh air and spring tulips.

The hot day comes amid a provincial shutdown preventing many activities except outdoor exercise.

Bob Wilson said Windsor has one of the nicest waterfront parks in Ontario. He said he heads to the trail in the winter time too, unless conditions are too icy.

"If I don't get some fresh air and exercise, it's game over," he said with a laugh.

Sammy Youssef, who was out for a bike ride, said you have to be really cautious and stay social distanced while enjoying the weather.

"I stay away from the crowds and I just do my own thing," he said.

Nice weather or not, neighbours Ann Gillis and Denise Desjardins said they make time to walk every day.

"We've been doing this the last five years," Gillis said.

The sunshine isn't expected to stick around much longer. Wednesday's forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms, though the temperature is expected to reach 25 degrees as well.

