Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Weather
Today will see periods of rain ending near noon, followed by clouds. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning with 10 to 15 mm of rain.
Today's high is 15 C.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy — 60 per cent chance of rain before morning.
Tonight's low is 7 C.
Traffic
College Avenue between Huron Church Road and California Avenue is closed until the end of November for sanitary and storm sewer relocation for the Lancers Sports and Recreation Complex.
Gladstone Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and Riverside Drive East is closed for sewer and pavement reconstruction until December.
Cyclists
Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 15-minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: 20-minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.04 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.
