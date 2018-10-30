Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Today will see mainly sunny skies with increasing cloudiness late this afternoon.

The high is 13 C.

Expect cloudy skies tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and rainfall beginning before morning.

The low is 11 C.

Traffic

​Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue will remain closed for watermain work until Thursday, Nov. 9. Local access for residents only.

Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue will have periodic lane closures for sewer repair work until Friday.

Cyclists

Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.04 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: