Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Today will see mainly sunny skies with increasing cloudiness late this afternoon.
The high is 13 C.
Expect cloudy skies tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and rainfall beginning before morning.
The low is 11 C.
Traffic
Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue will remain closed for watermain work until Thursday, Nov. 9. Local access for residents only.
Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue will have periodic lane closures for sewer repair work until Friday.
Cyclists
Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.04 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.