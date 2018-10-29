Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Today, expect clearing skies with a high of 12 C.

Tonight will see a few clouds with a low of 2 C and a risk of frost.

Traffic

​Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue will remain closed for watermain work until Thursday. Local access for residents only.

Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue will have periodic lane closures for sewer repair work until Friday.

Cyclists

Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.06 to $1.20 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

