Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Today will see cloudy skies with a high of 11 C.

Clouds will remain tonight with periods of rain. The low is 7 C.

Traffic

​Gladstone Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and Riverside Drive East is closed for sewer and pavement reconstruction.

Tecumseh Road West from Partington Avenue to Huron Church Road is restricted to one lane in each direction for watermain and road rehabilitation.

Cyclists

Wind blowing west 8 km/h gusting to 18 in the evening.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 10 minute delay.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.07 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

