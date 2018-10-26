Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Today will see cloudy skies with a high of 11 C.
Clouds will remain tonight with periods of rain. The low is 7 C.
Traffic
Gladstone Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and Riverside Drive East is closed for sewer and pavement reconstruction.
Tecumseh Road West from Partington Avenue to Huron Church Road is restricted to one lane in each direction for watermain and road rehabilitation.
Cyclists
Wind blowing west 8 km/h gusting to 18 in the evening.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 10 minute delay.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.07 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.