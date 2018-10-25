Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
Weather
A frost advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Today will see mainly sunny skies with a high of 10 C.
Clouds are expected tonight with a low of 3 C.
Traffic
Eugenie Street from Ouellette Avenue to Howard Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction for watermain and road rehabilitation until next Wednesday.
Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue is for watermain work until next Thursday.
Cyclists
Wind blowing east 2 km/h gusting to 8 in the afternoon.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.07 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.
