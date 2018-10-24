Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

A frost advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Today will see mainly sunny skies with a high of 9 C.

A few clouds are expected tonight with a low of -2 C.

Traffic

Eugenie Street from Ouellette Avenue to Howard Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction for watermain and road rehabilitation until tomorrow.

Cyclists

Wind blowing northwest 11 km/h gusting to 15 tonight.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 15 minute delay for vehicles entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.07 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: