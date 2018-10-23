Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C.

A few clouds expected tonight with a low of 1 C.

Traffic

Eugenie Street from Ouellette Avenue to Howard Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction for watermain and road rehabilitation until Friday.

Cyclists

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15 minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.07 to $1.23 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: