Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Weather
A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C.
A few clouds expected tonight with fog patches developing overnight. The low is 2 C.
Traffic
Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane — eastbound traffic only — for road, sewer and watermain work.
Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue is for watermain work. Local access for residents only.
Cyclists
Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10 to 15 minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.09 to $1.23 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
