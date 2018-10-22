Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C.

A few clouds expected tonight with fog patches developing overnight. The low is 2 C.

Traffic

Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane — eastbound traffic only — for road, sewer and watermain work.

Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue is for watermain work. Local access for residents only.

Cyclists

Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10 to 15 minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.09 to $1.23 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: