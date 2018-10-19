Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Weather
Today will see sunny skies with increasing cloudiness near noon.
The high is 15 C.
Tonight, expect showers beginning this evening and ending before morning. The low is 8.
Traffic
Currently, Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Elliott Street is closed to traffic in the southbound direction, and northbound is closed between Tuscarora Street and Elliott Street.
Eugenie Street from Oullette Avenue to Howard Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction for watermain construction and road resurfacing.
Cyclists
Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.11 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 7:30 a.m.
