Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Today will see sunny skies with increasing cloudiness near noon.

The high is 15 C.

Tonight, expect showers beginning this evening and ending before morning. The low is 8.

Traffic

Currently, Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Elliott Street is closed to traffic in the southbound direction, and northbound is closed between Tuscarora Street and Elliott Street.

Eugenie Street from Oullette Avenue to Howard Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction for watermain construction and road resurfacing.

Cyclists

Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.11 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 7:30 a.m.

