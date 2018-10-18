Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

A frost advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Today will see mainly sunny skies with a high of 10 C.

Tonight's low is 4 C.

Traffic

Beachdale Road from Esplanade Drive to Wildwood Drive will be closed for resurfacing until tomorrow.

Also until tomorrow, the watermain will be reconstructed on Wellington Avenue from Wyandotte Street West to University Avenue.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 20 to 30 minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10 minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.11 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

