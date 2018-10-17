Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The high is 10 C.

Tonight's low is -2 C with frost.

Traffic

Beachdale Road from Esplanade Drive to Wildwood Drive will be closed for resurfacing until Friday.

Also until Friday, the watermain will be reconstructed on Wellington Avenue from Wyandotte Street West to University Avenue.

Cyclists

Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 10 to 20 minute delay for commercial and passenger vehicles entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 15 minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.11 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

