Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

A frost advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Today is mainly sunny with a high of 11 C.

​Tonight, there is a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers, with a low of 3 C.

Traffic

Beachdale Road from Esplanade Drive to Wildwood Drive will be closed for resurfacing until Friday.

Also until Friday, the watermain will be reconstructed on Wellington Avenue from Wyandotte Street West to University Avenue.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15 to 25 minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.26 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

