Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Everything you need to know to start your day

(Angelia Dawn)

Weather

Today will see periods of rain clearing in the afternoon. The high is 12 C.

Tonight's low is zero with frost.

Traffic

Beachdale Road from Esplanade Drive to Wildwood Drive will be closed for resurfacing until Friday.

Cyclists

Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.26 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

